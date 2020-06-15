UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Teams Remove 23 Direct Hooks In Anti-power Theft Drive

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:46 PM

Pesco teams remove 23 direct hooks in anti-power theft drive

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has accelerated drive against power theft and defaulters across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has accelerated drive against power theft and defaulters across the country.

The company's spokesman said in this regard task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari,Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

During these raid the team removed 12 direct hooks in the areas of majidabad and Dosara in addition to 15 more direct hooks in Gojar Ghari sub division.

The also replaced nine defective meters and warned consumers of stern action in case of power theft.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in indiscriminately to overcome power losses and ensure smooth power supply to all consumers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle All

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

3 minutes ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

26 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

33 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

48 minutes ago

Norway suspends virus-tracing app after privacy co ..

48 seconds ago

US Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashes in North Sea ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.