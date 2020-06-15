Pesco teams remove 23 direct hooks in anti-power theft drive

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has accelerated drive against power theft and defaulters across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has accelerated drive against power theft and defaulters across the country.

The company's spokesman said in this regard task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari,Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

During these raid the team removed 12 direct hooks in the areas of majidabad and Dosara in addition to 15 more direct hooks in Gojar Ghari sub division.

The also replaced nine defective meters and warned consumers of stern action in case of power theft.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in indiscriminately to overcome power losses and ensure smooth power supply to all consumers.