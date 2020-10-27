UrduPoint.com
Pesco Teams Remove 40 Direct Hooks In Bannu Circle

Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Pesco teams remove 40 direct hooks in Bannu circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has expedited drive against illegal use of electricity and to recover dues from defaulters across the province.

A spokesman of the company said task forces of city Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters besides removing 40 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division DI Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue indiscriminately.

