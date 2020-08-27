Pesco teams remove 40 direct hooks in operation against power pilferage

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams conducted raids at various parts of Bannu Circle and removed 40 direct hooks.

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces have expedited actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues throughout the province.

In this connection Task Forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs.0.69 million from defaulters besides removing 40 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division DI Khan, Cantt sub division,Tank sub division,Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

He said FIRs were also registered against 13 persons for illegal use of electricity.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.