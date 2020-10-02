UrduPoint.com
PESCO Teams Remove 41 Direct Hooks During Drive In Khyber Circle

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 04:30 PM

PESCO teams remove 41 direct hooks during drive in Khyber Circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against power pilferage, removing 41 direct hooks in Khyber circle on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against power pilferage, removing 41 direct hooks in Khyber circle on Friday.

According to the company's spokesman, the Khyber circle task force teams along with police personal carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shekhan feeder of College Town sub division.

During Operation teams removed more than 41 direct hooks.

Similarly during operation one span LT conductor was removed.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.

