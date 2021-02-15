PESCO teams remove 44 direct hooks

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Task Force teams along with Police and Pesco Employees carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of Pesco College Town sub-division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Task Force teams along with Police and Pesco Employees carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of Pesco College Town sub-division.

During operation, they removed more than 44 direct hooks.

Similarly, one span LT conductor used for direct hooks was also removed, said a press release issued here Monday.

A spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation that on one hand inflicts financial losses on the company and on the other the whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.