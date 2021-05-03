Pesco teams remove 58 direct hooks in Khyber circle

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferage and defaulters across the province.

In this connection, special directions of SE Pesco Khyber circle Task Force teams carried out a grand operation in the areas of Nowshera City sub division on Monday removed 58 direct hooks in various parts.

The team also lodged FIRs against the responsible, the company's spokesman said and added that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.