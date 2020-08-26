UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Teams Remove Several Illegal Hooks In Mardan Circle

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:16 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has expedited drive against illegal use of electricity and to recover dues from defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has expedited drive against illegal use of electricity and to recover dues from defaulters across the province.

In this regard, the Pesco spokesperson said task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out overnight raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora,Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai and Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

The teams checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks besides replacing one tampered meter and shifting three meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, three tampered meters were detected and four direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters were detected and 2 direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed four direct hooks in addition to detecting four other tempered meters.

More Stories From Pakistan

