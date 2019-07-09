Pesco teams unearth180 domestic, commercial connections for power pilferage

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pesco Surveillance teams under the supervision of Chief Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan conducted raids in parts of the province on Tuesday and caught 180 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

In Daggar sub division of Swat Circle, the team unearthed 50 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Similarly the team team unearthed 68 commercial and domestic connections in the areas of Kotal sub division of Khyber Circle for power pilferage.

In Domail sub division of Bannu Circle, the raiding team caught 30 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

In the areas of Cantt Bannu sub division during checking Pesco surveillance teams nabbed 32 commercial and domestic connections for power pilferage.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in all circles. Director surveillance has warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation; otherwise strict action will be taken against electricity pilferers.