UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Teams Unearth180 Domestic, Commercial Connections For Power Pilferage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Pesco teams unearth180 domestic, commercial connections for power pilferage

The Pesco Surveillance teams under the supervision of Chief Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan conducted raids in parts of the province on Tuesday and caught 180 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pesco Surveillance teams under the supervision of Chief Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan conducted raids in parts of the province on Tuesday and caught 180 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

In Daggar sub division of Swat Circle, the team unearthed 50 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Similarly the team team unearthed 68 commercial and domestic connections in the areas of Kotal sub division of Khyber Circle for power pilferage.

In Domail sub division of Bannu Circle, the raiding team caught 30 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

In the areas of Cantt Bannu sub division during checking Pesco surveillance teams nabbed 32 commercial and domestic connections for power pilferage.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in all circles. Director surveillance has warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation; otherwise strict action will be taken against electricity pilferers.

Related Topics

Bannu Electricity Swat Circle Daggar All

Recent Stories

Indian tycoon Adani rejects Australian mine critic ..

2 minutes ago

Senior US Diplomat, Russia Deputy Foreign Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Minister inspects cement factory's pollution contr ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank Higher Sharia Authority holds 5th ..

24 minutes ago

Birds just wanna have fun: like humans, cockatoos ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket analysts appreciate green shirts

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.