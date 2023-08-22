Pesco tightens noose around power pilferers in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank and Pakistan Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has tightened the noose around power pilferers, arresting several persons on Tuesday for allegedly being involved in illegal power connections.

According to the district administration, the drive was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam along with officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and police at various places in Tank's bazaar.

During the operation, FIRs were also registered against power pilferers besides arresting several others for using illegal connections (Kunda).

The ADC said that a crackdown against the Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made, he added.

He urged people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply and strengthen the financial position of the power company.