Open Menu

Pesco Tightens Noose Around Power Pilferers In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Pesco tightens noose around power pilferers in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank and Pakistan Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has tightened the noose around power pilferers, arresting several persons on Tuesday for allegedly being involved in illegal power connections.

According to the district administration, the drive was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam along with officials of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and police at various places in Tank's bazaar.

During the operation, FIRs were also registered against power pilferers besides arresting several others for using illegal connections (Kunda).

The ADC said that a crackdown against the Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made, he added.

He urged people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply and strengthen the financial position of the power company.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Police Company Tank Jamshed PESCO

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

5 minutes ago
 BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE D.G Khan announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check now

34 minutes ago
 Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts do ..

Rupee hits historic low as import demand boosts dollar

50 minutes ago
 Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

60 minutes ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

1 hour ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

2 hours ago
DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

2 hours ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

2 hours ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

3 hours ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

3 hours ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan