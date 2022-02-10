UrduPoint.com

Pesco To Carry Out Maintenance Work On Several Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 12:16 PM

Pesco to carry out maintenance work on several feeders

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesperson, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on Feb 11,12,13,14, 13 from 9 a.m to 9 pm, as a result consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,3, Abasin, Bara, Swati Gate, Dora Road, Pishtakhara, New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar and Wazir Bagh would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on February 12 from 9 am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, khan Must, New Hazar Khwani , Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandu Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhonabad, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Badabair Grid Station on Feb 12 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Rashid Bagh February From

Recent Stories

Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus

Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo stocks close higher

3 minutes ago
 PAL chairman condoles death of Rohi Kunjahi

PAL chairman condoles death of Rohi Kunjahi

3 minutes ago
 Russia Considers India's Participation in Arctic L ..

Russia Considers India's Participation in Arctic LNG 2 Project Promising - Ambas ..

44 minutes ago
 US Warns Iran May Produce Enough Material for Nucl ..

US Warns Iran May Produce Enough Material for Nuclear Bomb - Reports

44 minutes ago
 New Zealand police clash with Covid protesters at ..

New Zealand police clash with Covid protesters at parliament

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>