Pesco to carry out maintenance work on several feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesperson, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on Feb 11,12,13,14, 13 from 9 a.m to 9 pm, as a result consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,3, Abasin, Bara, Swati Gate, Dora Road, Pishtakhara, New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar and Wazir Bagh would face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on February 12 from 9 am to 3pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, khan Must, New Hazar Khwani , Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandu Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhonabad, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Badabair Grid Station on Feb 12 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express feeders will face inconvenience.