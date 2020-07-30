Pesco to ensure smooth power supply during Eidul Azha holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has established crisis management cell to ensure smooth power supply and deal with any emergency during Eidul Azha holidays.

According to the company's spokesman that cell had been set up at Wapda House Peshawar on the directions of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Kha.

The chief executive Pesco will supervise the performance of the Crisis Management Cell and will issue necessary instructions to complete the restoration work without any delay in case of any power failure due to technical faults.

All necessary arrangement has been made to keep the power supply smooth during Eid-Ul-Azha holidays. Necessary equipment has been provided to all PESCO Sub Divisions and complaint centers, so that emergency could be tackled promptly.

Chief Executive PESCO has issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Eid Ul Azha Holidays.

Circle, Divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells of Pesco would also remain in operation to meet up any emergency.

In case of any emergency, customers are requested to contact their concerned local complaint offices for addressing their complaints.

In case of delayed response, consumers may contact Crisis Management Cell at 091-9212010, 091-9212028.

Consumers could also lodged their complaints on 118 or SMS to 8118 and on phones/cell Nos.

