Pesco to hold E. Katchery for redressing consumers' complaints of Swabi Circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco)would hold an online open forum (E.Katchery) to address complaints of consumers in Swabi circle on Wednesday

The E.Katchery would be held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar by Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan.

SE Swabi Circle Nadeem Afridi was also be present on this occasion.The E.Katchery was scheduled to continue from 10 AM to 1 PM where CEO Pesco would listen consumers' complaints of Swabi Circle and orders would be issued for the immediate redressing of complaints. Consumers of Pesco Swabi Circle might contact on phone Nos 091-9212179,091-9212037 and Toll Free No.0800-29999.