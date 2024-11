PESCO to hold online Katchery on Nov 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company would hold an online E-Katchery on November 07 to address public complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company would hold an online E-Katchery on November 07 to address public complaints.

The spokesman of PESCO said here Wednesday that online Katchery would be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

on the official Facebook page of PESCO.

Chief Operations Officer PESCO Nabi Syed would listen to customer issues and would address on the event.

The consumers from remote areas could file their complaints on PESCO official Facebook page www.facebook.com/PESCOKPK.

