Pesco To Hold Online Open Forum (E.Kacthery) On July 15

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company(Pesco) would hold online open forum (E.Kacthery) on Wednesday to address complaints of its consumers.

The online open court would be held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar were Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan.

SE Khyber Circle Javed Iqbal would also be present to resolve problems of the pesco's consumers.

The E.Katchery was scheduled to continue from 10 AM to 1 PM, at Crisis to listen to consumers' complaints and issue orders for the immediate redrassal of compliants.

Consumers of Pesco Khyber Circle including the areas of Khyber Division Peshawar, Nowshera,Jahangira and Kohat contact on 091-9212010 and toll free No.0800-29999.

