Open Menu

Pesco To Reduce Load Shedding In Areas Of Maximum Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Task Force on Power Theft in its second meeting announced reduction of load shedding in areas where recovery from consumers has been successful

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Task Force on Power Theft in its second meeting announced reduction of load shedding in areas where recovery from consumers has been successful.

The meeting was presided over by Muhammad Abid Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Chief Executive Officer of PESCO, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers.

The meeting was told that in 15 days the operation has yielded remarkable results. Over 7,454 electricity connections involved in power theft have been disconnected and fines and arrears amounting to more than 150 million rupees have been successfully recovered. PESCO, district administration and the police have conducted more than 3,000 raids in various districts of the province, focusing on illegal power users.

Connections of over 5,000 commercial and residential consumers involved in power theft have been disconnected. Cases have been registered against 3,000 individuals, leading to the arrest of hundreds of individuals involved in this unlawful activity.

PESCO officials said in the meeting that the procedure for arrear payments in instalments has been approved to facilitate the consumers. The meeting was informed that after September PESCO would distribute one lakh meters and streamline the electricity installation process for the consumers.

Expressing his satisfaction with the performance of PESCO, the district administration and the police, Muhammad Abid Majeed emphasized the need to maintain momentum in achieving recovery targets and controlling illegal power usage. He urged the continuation of the public awareness campaign as a crucial component of the operation's success.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity September From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

2 minutes ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

8 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

8 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

14 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

14 minutes ago
Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

15 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

22 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

12 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

22 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan