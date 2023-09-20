Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Task Force on Power Theft in its second meeting announced reduction of load shedding in areas where recovery from consumers has been successful.

The meeting was presided over by Muhammad Abid Majeed, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Chief Executive Officer of PESCO, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers.

The meeting was told that in 15 days the operation has yielded remarkable results. Over 7,454 electricity connections involved in power theft have been disconnected and fines and arrears amounting to more than 150 million rupees have been successfully recovered. PESCO, district administration and the police have conducted more than 3,000 raids in various districts of the province, focusing on illegal power users.

Connections of over 5,000 commercial and residential consumers involved in power theft have been disconnected. Cases have been registered against 3,000 individuals, leading to the arrest of hundreds of individuals involved in this unlawful activity.

PESCO officials said in the meeting that the procedure for arrear payments in instalments has been approved to facilitate the consumers. The meeting was informed that after September PESCO would distribute one lakh meters and streamline the electricity installation process for the consumers.

Expressing his satisfaction with the performance of PESCO, the district administration and the police, Muhammad Abid Majeed emphasized the need to maintain momentum in achieving recovery targets and controlling illegal power usage. He urged the continuation of the public awareness campaign as a crucial component of the operation's success.