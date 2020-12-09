Pesco to shut power supply to several areas due to maintenance work

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work.

According to schedule power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 10th,14th,17th,21st,24th,28th,31stDecember from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital,Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PLC, Kacha Ghari, Karkhanoo, Hayatabad Surgical feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman BabaGrid Station on December10,14,17, 21,24,28,31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Surizai, Pandu Baba, Urmer 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatooth, New Chamkani, Phandu Road 2, Beri Bagh, Rashid Garhi, Surizi Bala, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Coloney Grid Station on December 10 ,12,16,19,22,26,29,31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 1 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Fort Grid Station on December 10 12,16,19,22,26,29 and 31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bashir Abad 1 feeders will face in conveniences.

Others areas include 11 KV Faqir Abad 2, Zaryab, Faqir Abad 1 feeders, 11 KV Umerzai 1,2, Dakki, Sherpao,Zaim, Mirzadher feeders, 11 KV City 1,2 Hangu, Usterzai, Mittakhan, Hangu Bypass feeders, 11 KV Alizai 2, Hangu Usterzai, Gumbat, Pindi Road feeders, 11 KV NMC, Bara Banda New, Kheshki Express, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Company Bagh, Industrial Resalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabul River, Bara Banda, Risalpur Cantt, Khashki T/Well,11 KV Ashazai, Elam, Karakar, Gokand, Irrigation, Dewana Baba, Pir Baba, Daggar DHQ Hospital feeders ,11 KV Totalai, Nawa Kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Miniri, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Palo Dhand, Khadu Khel, Shah Mansoor, Rurl, Zaida, Shekh Jana, Swabi City , Swabi university feeders, 11 KV Muhabat Abad, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Nisata Road, Charsadda Road, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Gujar Garhi, Jan Abad, Pohan , Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Manga, Mirwas feeders.