PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) would suspend power supply to various localities on August 18 and August19 due to maintenance work.

The company's spokesman said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kotal Town Kohat Grid Station on August 18 and August 19 from 7AM to 12PM.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV City 5, Gamkot, Alizai 1,2, Hungu Road, Eid Gah , Kharmatoo, Kohat Express, Old Gombat, Bilitang, New Gumbat feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, on August 18 consumers of 11 KV Dir, Barawa, Warri Old, Osherai, Shiringle, Express feeders would face outages due to power supply suspension from 66 KV Dir Grid Station from 7AM to 7PM.