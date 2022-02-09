UrduPoint.com

Pesco To Suspend Power Supply Due To Maintenance Work

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Pesco to suspend power supply due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesperson, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on Feb 10,11,12,13,14, 13 from 9AM to 9PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,3, Abasin, Bara, Swati Gate, Dora Road, Pishtakhara, New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar and Wazir Bagh would face incontinences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on February 10 and 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, khan Must, New Hazar Khwani , Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandu Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhonabad, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Badabair Grid Station on Feb 10 and 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on Feb 10 and 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kohat Road, Wazir Abad, Baghbanan, Sonehri Masjid , Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Ameen Colony, New Kohat Road, Bara, Nodhia Payan, Bara, Dpra Rpad.

Mew Deh Bajadar. Landi Arbab , Landi Arbab 2, Sheikh Muhamadi, Phishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbaragh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on Feb 10 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malamjaba, Saidu Hospital, Bhadhai , Mengora 1,2, Kabal 1,2,3,4,5, Mengora 3,4, Barikot 2, Gulkadra, Marghuzar, Shingar Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Abad, Qambar, Saidu Baba, Hospital Express, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Taru Jaba Grid Station on Feb 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Taru Jaba grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on Feb 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Balambat, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Lal Qila feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on Feb 10 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bagnotar, Timergara, Damtoor, Cantt , Link Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Company Road Rashid Kohat Saidu Balambat Timergara Barikot Bagh February Mosque From

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

3 minutes ago
 The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book ..

PM Imran says Zardari is out with his cheque book to buy people

18 minutes ago
 Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online ..

Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online Music Competition

23 minutes ago
 Vietnam arrests green activist on tax charges

Vietnam arrests green activist on tax charges

37 seconds ago
 Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 ..

Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 in total

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>