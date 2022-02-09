Pesco to suspend power supply due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesperson, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on Feb 10,11,12,13,14, 13 from 9AM to 9PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,3, Abasin, Bara, Swati Gate, Dora Road, Pishtakhara, New Deh Bahadar, Old Deh Bahadar and Wazir Bagh would face incontinences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on February 10 and 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, khan Must, New Hazar Khwani , Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandu Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhonabad, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Badabair Grid Station on Feb 10 and 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on Feb 10 and 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kohat Road, Wazir Abad, Baghbanan, Sonehri Masjid , Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Deh Bahadar, Ameen Colony, New Kohat Road, Bara, Nodhia Payan, Bara, Dpra Rpad.

Mew Deh Bajadar. Landi Arbab , Landi Arbab 2, Sheikh Muhamadi, Phishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbaragh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on Feb 10 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malamjaba, Saidu Hospital, Bhadhai , Mengora 1,2, Kabal 1,2,3,4,5, Mengora 3,4, Barikot 2, Gulkadra, Marghuzar, Shingar Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Abad, Qambar, Saidu Baba, Hospital Express, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Taru Jaba Grid Station on Feb 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Taru Jaba grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on Feb 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Balambat, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Lal Qila feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on Feb 10 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bagnotar, Timergara, Damtoor, Cantt , Link Road feeders will face inconvenience.