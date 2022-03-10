Pesco to suspend power supply due to maintenance work

Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) would suspend power supply to certain localities due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) would suspend power supply to certain localities due to necessary maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra CityGrid Station on March 11from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Resal Pur Industrial, Mix Industrial feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 12th March from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2,3, Ghazikot, Ihsan Shaheed, Khaki, MuradPur, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shesha, Shaheen Shaheed , Manglor feeders will face inconvenience.

On March 12, consumers of 11 KV SDA, PMA, Sherwan, Rawalkot and Town feeders will also face outages from 9AM to 5PM.