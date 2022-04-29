UrduPoint.com

Pesco To Suspend Power Supply Due To Maintenance Work On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)on Friday said that power would remain suspended to various local localities due to maintenance work on April 30 (Saturday).

According to the company's spokesman power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVJamrud Grid Station on 30th April from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVKachaGari, Express 2, Hayatabad 1, Olympia, Karkhano Market, BSF Steel, NWG Hospital, Hayatabad, RMI feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, consumers of 11 KVSirbulandpura, Khazana, Daudzai 1, Naguman and Dalazak feeders will face outages due to maintenance work on 30th April from 9AM to 3PM.

