UrduPoint.com

Pesco To Suspend Power Supply Due To Maintenance Work: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Pesco to suspend power supply due to maintenance work: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company will suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on May14,17,21 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmmand Steel, Northern Botling ; Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5 feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVPhase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on May14,17,2 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

Consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba,MES, Saidu Hospital, Mengora 1,2,3,4,5, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Kabal , Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Maghuzar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba , Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders would also experience power suspension due to maintenance work from 8AM to 2PM May 14,15,16.

Power Supply will also remain shut from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on May 14,19,21 from 8AM to 2PM.

As a result consumers of 11 KV Jalala Express, Batkhela, Thana, Aladhandh, City Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, consumers of 11 KV Chamba, Zaib Pharma, Panian 1,2, Phosphate, Koty 1,2, PIDC, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera2, Town 1,2,3,4,5 , SNK, Judicial Complex , Bayan, New Khanpur, Baldher, NRTC, Special Economic Zone feeders will face outages from 8AM to 6PM due to maintenance work on May 14 and15.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Saidu Swabi Khanpur Barikot Jamrud May From

Recent Stories

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dolla ..

Rupee hits historic low of Rs 193 againat US dollar

35 minutes ago
 Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations i ..

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

48 minutes ago
 Five new talents to watch at Cannes

Five new talents to watch at Cannes

48 minutes ago
 NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalp ..

NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalpindi on N-5: Asad Mahmood

48 minutes ago
 Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pestic ..

Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pesticides fight for justice

1 hour ago
 Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.