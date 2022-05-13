Pesco to suspend power supply due to maintenance work: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company will suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on May14,17,21 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmmand Steel, Northern Botling ; Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5 feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVPhase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on May14,17,2 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

Consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba,MES, Saidu Hospital, Mengora 1,2,3,4,5, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Kabal , Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Maghuzar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba , Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders would also experience power suspension due to maintenance work from 8AM to 2PM May 14,15,16.

Power Supply will also remain shut from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on May 14,19,21 from 8AM to 2PM.

As a result consumers of 11 KV Jalala Express, Batkhela, Thana, Aladhandh, City Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, consumers of 11 KV Chamba, Zaib Pharma, Panian 1,2, Phosphate, Koty 1,2, PIDC, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera2, Town 1,2,3,4,5 , SNK, Judicial Complex , Bayan, New Khanpur, Baldher, NRTC, Special Economic Zone feeders will face outages from 8AM to 6PM due to maintenance work on May 14 and15.