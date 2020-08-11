Pesco to suspend power supply due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) will suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work on Wednesday.

According to schedule, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV jehangira Grid Station on August 12 from 7AM to 7PM.

As a result consumers of 11 KV PTC, M/Essa, KKK, Jehanera Town, Sheet Glass, Manki, Jalbai, New Toor Dher, Attock, SCC, Adamzai, Jalsai feeders will face inconveniences.