Pesco To Suspend Power Supply In Various Areas Due To Maintenance Work

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work.

The company's spokesman said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House-Peshawar Cantt Transmission Line on February 13 from 9 am to 3 pm, as a result, during this period additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt and Peshawar University grid stations.

He said February 16,18 and 23 from 9 am to 3 pm, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, ShoukatKhanam, Green Wood, Ceil Wood feeders will face inconvenience due to power suspension in wake of maintenance work.

He said on February 14,16,18,21,23,25 and,28 from 9 am to 3 pm consumers of 11 KV ShahiBagh 1, Warsak Road 2, ICF 2 feeders would face outages, adding localities under 11 KV Warsak Road 1, ICF 1, Jail Express feeders will face inconvenience the same day.

He said power Supply will remain suspended from132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on February 13,15,17,20,22, 24th and 27th from 9 am to 3 pm, as a result, consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, PirBala, ShahiBagh 2,Nishat 1,2,Insustrial , Benazir Women University will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on February 15,16,18 from 9 am to 3 pm, as a result, consumers of 11 KV MalamJabba, Dandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, BArikot 2, GulKada, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, feeders will face inconvenience.

He said power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 13,14,16,18,20,21,23,25,27, 28 from 9 am to 3 pm, as a result, consumers of 11 KV New Industrial, Old Industrial, Nissata Road Mardan, Charsadda Road, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmad Abad, City 2, GujarGhari, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Manga, Mirwas, New Toru , Nawa Kale feeders will face inconvenience.

