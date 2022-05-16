Pesco to suspend power supply to several areas due to maintenance work

UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to different localities due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to different localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman said power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on May 17,21 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmmand Steel, Northern Botling ; Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5 feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on May 17,21 from 8AM to 2PM and as a result consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders would face outages.

On May 17,21 and,22 from 8AM to 2PM, consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba,MES, Saidu Hospital, Mengora 1,2,3,4,5, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Kabal , Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Maghuzar, Senior Hospital, Gogdara, Takht Band, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba , Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders would face inconvenience due to power suspension.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshehra Grid Station on May 17 from 8AM to 3PM, consumers of 11 KV Armour Colony, Manki Sharif, Ra Bazar, Gee Mill, MES, GE Army, Feroz Son, UET , Cantt , Pir Pai, MES 1, UOT and Auxilary feeders will face inconvenience.

