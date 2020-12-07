UrduPoint.com
Pesco To Suspend Power Supply To Various Areas Due To Maintenance Work

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:12 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas to necessary maintenance work on Tuesday (December 08)

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas to necessary maintenance work on Tuesday (December 08).

According to schedule issued here on Monday power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on December 08from9:30AM to 1:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ismail Khani, Mandan 1, Ghoriwala, Shah Baz Azmat khel, City 1 and Bak Khel 2 feeders will face in conveniences.

The consumers of 11 KV Naray Wala, Rehman Cotton Mill, Kot, New Takar, Hari Chand 1,2 feeders would also face outages on December 09 from9thDecemberfrom9AM to 2PM due to maintenance work.

