Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) will suspend power supply to various localities due maintenance work on Thursday.

According to the company's spokesman, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on December 31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old DehBahadar, New dehBahadar, Industrial Amin Colony, Bara, NodehPayan, Dora Road, Murshid Abad, LandiArbab 3feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly power Supply will also remain suspended from 132 KVHavellian Grid Station on December 31 from 9AM to 1PM and as a result consumers of 11 KV POF 1,2, Town feeders will face outages..

While on December 30(Tuesday) consumers of 11 KVUtmanzai 1,2, Sheikhabad, Khanmai, S.I.E.C feeders will experience power shut down from 8:30AM to 4:30PM due to maintenance work.