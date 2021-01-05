UrduPoint.com
Pesco To Suspend Power Supply To Various Areas Due To Maintenance Work

Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various localities of the province due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on January 06 from to January 09 from 8:30AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 2, Town 2, Kot 1,2, Zeb, Judiciary Complex, Phosphate, Auxiliary feeders will face inconveniences.

He said that power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on January 06 from 9AM to 2PM and as a result consumers of 132 KV Nowshera Industrial grid connected 11 KV feeders will face outages.

Similarly power Supply will remain suspended from132 KV Barikot Grid Station on January 7,9,10,14,16,17,21,23,28 and30 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV MAnyar, Musa Khel, Barikot, Zara Khela, Kota feeders will face inconveniences.

He said that consumers of 11 KV Old Timergara, Lal Qila, Old Mayar, Timergara 2, Maidan,New Timargara, New Mayar, Aka Khel, Odigram, Balambat, Mian Baba Sheikhan, Express Jandool feeders will face outages from 9AM to 3PM, due to necessary maintenance work on January 6,11,12,13,18,19,20,25,26 and27.

More Stories From Pakistan

