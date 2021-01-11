Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various areas due to necessary maintenance work during the current month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various areas due to necessary maintenance work during the current month.

According to the company's spokesperson power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on January 12,16,19,23,26 and,23 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, Pir Bala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 1,2, Industrial , Benazeer Women University, Pajagai 1,2, Kaneeza, Chagharmati , Opazai, Shaheen Complex, Mathara 1, Kochian 1,2,feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on January 12 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shabqadar grid connected all 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences.

He said consumers of 11 KV NMC, Bara Banda New , Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial , Rashakai, Ziarat Kaka Sahib , Company Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabul River, Old Bara Banda, Risalpur Cantt, Kheshki T/Well, Sohail Jute Mill feeders would face outages on January 28,26,20 18,14 and 12 from 8:30AM to 1:30PM.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Insustrial Nowshehar Grid Station on January 28 ,26 ,20,18,14 and,12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Feroz Sons, R.A Bazar, Ghee Mill, Nowshehra Cantt, Armour Colony, Manki Sharif, Sreekh, Katozai feeders will face inconveniences.

He said power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on January 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, KDA, Sheikhan feeders will face inconveniences.

On January 12, consumers of 132 KV Rajjar and Tangi grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences. Similarly power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City- Khashki Transmission Line on January 12 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Kheshki geid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Other areas included11 KV Mirpur, Rehana, NRTC, TIP,Bayyan and 66 KV Havellian grid connected 11 KV Industrial, POF 1,2, CAD,Town feeders that would face outages on Tuesday from `9AM to 5PM.