Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power supply would remain suspended from132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 17,21,28 and 31 from 9AM to 3PM and as result consumers of 11 KV Achini 1,2, Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Civil Quarter, Nauthia, Musrshad Abad, Abasin, WazirBagh feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 220 KVMansehra- Ohgi Transmission Line on January 16 January from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KVOhgigeid connected 11 KvOhgi, SussalGali, SherGhar, Auxiliary feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly,on January 16 from 9AM to 5PM, consumers of 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV KotNajib 1,2, Town 1, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur , SwabiMera, Town 3, Pannian 1,2, S.N.Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, ZebPharma, T&T Colony, Chamba Project and Judicial Complex Haripur would face outages.