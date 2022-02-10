PESCO to suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesperson, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on Feb 12 and 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,15, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital , Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on Feburary 12,14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Haytabad, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering College, Regi , Gullabad, Agriculture University , Old Hayatabad, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharibabad, Rahatabad, Abdara, Achini, Achini 1,Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, Jamaludin Afghani, academy Town , Secular Road, D.

H.A feeders will face outages.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pubbi Grid Station on February 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 132 KV Pubbi grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, consumers of 11 KV City 3,4,5, B.W Mill, Jani Khel, Jani Khel 2 feeders would face inconvenience as power supply would remain suspended on February 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.