Pesco to suspend power supply to various due to maintenance work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to necessary maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on February 23 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV, Hayatabad grid connected all feeders will face inconvenience.

He said 132 KV ShakhiChashma and ShahiBagh grid connected 11 KV feeders will face outages due to power supply suspension from 132 KV ShieikhWarsak Power House-SakhiChashma Transmission Line on February 23 from 9AM to 4PM.

He said power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat - Gumbat Transmission Line on February 24 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly 132 KV Gumbat grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra - AMC Transmission Line on February 23 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV KotNajib 1,2, Town 2, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur, SwabiMera, Town 3, Panian 1,2, S.

N.Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, ZebPharma, T&T Colony, Chamba, Project, Judicial Complex Haripur 1 , 132 KV KholianBala grid connected 11 KV City , Kokal, Town, Mirpur2; Industrial 1, Kholian and Jabri , 132 KV Abbottabad grid connected 11 KV Link Road , Bagnoter, Cantt, Dhamtor, ,Thandayani, Sherwan, Town, Kehal, Nawasher, Chona Crush Plant,SDA, PMA, REPCO, and Rawalakot, CMH, 132 KV AMC grid connected Jhangi, APS Mandian, Tanawal, BPK, SIE, AMC, Comsat, Jinna Abad, PMA 2, 132 KV NathiaGali grid connected Ayubia, NathiaGali, Makkol , POF feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV New Wah Transmission Line on February 23 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly 66 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV Mirpur, MRTC. TO{.Bauuam ,Auxiliry. 66 KV Havellian grid connected 11 KV Industrial, POF 1,2, CAD, Town3feeders will face inconvenience.