Pesco to suspend power supply to various localities on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities on Thursday due to necessary maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University Grid Station on December 3 from 8AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Fataha, Kulachi Wala, SDA feeders would face conveniences.

Similarly, he added that consumers of 11 KV Jutilisht, Express Chitral, Upper Chatral feeders would face outages on the same day from 9AM to 2PM due to power suspension from 132 KV Jutilisht.

He added that maintenance work would also be carried out in areas fed through the Timergara-Dir Transmission line.

Thus he added power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara - Dir Transmission Line on December 3 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Dir grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in conveniences,