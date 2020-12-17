Pesco to suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend its power supply on Saturday to various localities due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesperson power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVJamrud Grid Station on December 19 from 9AM to 1PM.Resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 3 feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly,Consumers of 11 KV Sheikhan, Sarband, A.W.

T feeders would face outages due to power supply suspension on the same day.

He said that consumers of 11 KVManki Sharif, Armour, Dora Road, Deh Bahadar feeders would face power supply outages from 9AM to 1PM.

While on December 18 and 19, power supply would remain suspended to 11 KV Hayatabad 4 feeders and consumers would face inconveniences.

Other areas that would face power suspension include 11 KV Kharmatoo feeders and 11 KVJehangira Town, Attock feeders.