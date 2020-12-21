Pesco to suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVHayatabad GridStation on December 22 from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 9 and 15feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVRehman BabaGrid Station on December 22 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KVRehman Babagrid connected all feeders will face inconveniences.

Consumers of 11 KV Dora Road , Sheikh Muhammadi, NodiaPayanfeeders will face outages due to maintenance work on December 22 and 24 from 9AM to 1PM.

He said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVNowshehra City Grid Station on December 22, 27 and 29 from 9AM to 1PM and as result consumers of 11 KVPirSabaq and R.A Bazar feeders will face conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVAbbottabad-NothiaGali Transmission Line on December 22 from 9AM to 5PM and consumers of 132 KVNothiaGali connected 11 KV Ayobia , Makkol and POFfeeders will face outages.

Power supply would also remain suspended for consumers of 11 KVMuradPur, Shankri, Ghazikot, AhsanShaheedfeeders from 10AM to 3PM.