PESCO urges consumers to adopt safety measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has urged the consumers to adopt safety measures during the current rainy spell in the country to avoid loss of any human live or property.

The PESCO spokesman, in a statement issued here, advised the consumers to properly "earthen" electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances and cables with wet hands.

He further urged to remain careful and attentive while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances and do not tie their pets and cattle with electric poles and towers.