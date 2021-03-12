UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Urges Consumers To Adopt Safety Measures

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:07 PM

PESCO urges consumers to adopt safety measures

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has urged the consumers to adopt safety measures during the current rainy spell in the country to avoid loss of any human live or property

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has urged the consumers to adopt safety measures during the current rainy spell in the country to avoid loss of any human live or property.

The PESCO spokesman, in a statement issued here, advised the consumers to properly "earthen" electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances and cables with wet hands.

He further urged to remain careful and attentive while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances and do not tie their pets and cattle with electric poles and towers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Company All PESCO

Recent Stories

UN chief urges concerted effort worldwide to end c ..

17 seconds ago

President Alvi opens Clean and Green Pakistan Scou ..

19 seconds ago

No reason to stop using AstraZeneca Covid-19 vacci ..

21 seconds ago

Egypt's terror law use against critics slammed at ..

1 minute ago

Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in Gulf of Guinea off Be ..

1 minute ago

EU Will Soon Expand Its Human Rights Sanctions Lis ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.