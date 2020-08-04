Pesco urges consumers to cooperate for smooth power supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has urged consumers to cooperate and conserve energy by less consumption and avoid illegal use of electricity to ensure smooth supply to all parts of the province.

The company's spokesman said that no unscheduled or excessive load shedding was carried out, but illegal connections created disruption.

He said Pesco management was striving best to provide maximum relief in load shedding in the current situation and it was carrying out minimum load shedding where line losses are less and recovery position was better.

However, public was also requested to conserve energy by means of less consumption and avoid illegal use of power through kundas to save the system from severe over loading.

He said with the co-operation of the public, the company would be able to get out from the power crisis very soon. If people of high losses stop using illegal supply, they will be given relief in load shedding.

He said that holding protest and blocking roads was not a solution to load shedding at all. Only removal of direct hooks could improve system.

"Thus the people are requested to cooperate with Pesco and remove all direct hooks for the smooth power supply to all the areas." the spokesman said.