PESCO urges customers for adopting precautionary steps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has urged upon the customers to adopt all precautionary measures during rains to avoid electrocution and electric shocks for their own safety so that precious human lives and property could be secured.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the safety measures include proper earthening electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and avoiding touching of electrical appliances / cables with wet hands.

The power distribution company has requested the people to be careful and attentive while using Electric Water Pumps and other Electrical appliances.

Similarly,women have also been requested to avoid usage of metal wires for drying clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off and in case of pressing clothes a mate should be kept under their feet.