UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Urges Customers For Adopting Precautionary Steps

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESCO urges customers for adopting precautionary steps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has urged upon the customers to adopt all precautionary measures during rains to avoid electrocution and electric shocks for their own safety so that precious human lives and property could be secured.

In a press release issued here on Monday, the safety measures include proper earthening electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and avoiding touching of electrical appliances / cables with wet hands.

The power distribution company has requested the people to be careful and attentive while using Electric Water Pumps and other Electrical appliances.

Similarly,women have also been requested to avoid usage of metal wires for drying clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off and in case of pressing clothes a mate should be kept under their feet.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Company Women All PESCO Rains

Recent Stories

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

1 minute ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

1 minute ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

7 minutes ago

Decision on educational institutions opening on Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

40 minutes ago

All set in AJK to celebrate Pakistan Day with full ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.