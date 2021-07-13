PESCO urges customers for adoption of precautionary measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) ::Keeping in view monsoon rains, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday issued special directives for the general public to avoid electrocution.

According to a press release issued here, the PESCO requested its customers to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid electrocution and electric shocks for their own safety.

These safety measures include, to properly "earthen" their electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances / cables with wet hands or cable lying on earth.

The customers are further requested to be careful and attentive while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances.

Furthermore, they have also been urged not to tie their pets and cattle with the poles and towers especially in the rainy days.

Similarly, women have also been requested to avoid usage of metal wires for drying clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off .They urged to keep a mate under feet while pressing the clothes.

It said that life is very precious and it is our Primary duty to secure it, so people are requested to inform and report the concerned PESCO offices in case of any damaged cable or damaged pole immediately or contact PESCO's Crisis Management Cell at Phone 091-9212010, 091-9212028, 091-9212037.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO directed technical staff of the company to take all precautionary measures while working on line especially during the rainy days. He urged the workers to avoid slackness and not to be over confident and must work with proper T&P items.