UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Urges Customers For Adoption Of Precautionary Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESCO urges customers for adoption of precautionary measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) ::Keeping in view monsoon rains, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday issued special directives for the general public to avoid electrocution.

According to a press release issued here, the PESCO requested its customers to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid electrocution and electric shocks for their own safety.

These safety measures include, to properly "earthen" their electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances / cables with wet hands or cable lying on earth.

The customers are further requested to be careful and attentive while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances.

Furthermore, they have also been urged not to tie their pets and cattle with the poles and towers especially in the rainy days.

Similarly, women have also been requested to avoid usage of metal wires for drying clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off .They urged to keep a mate under feet while pressing the clothes.

It said that life is very precious and it is our Primary duty to secure it, so people are requested to inform and report the concerned PESCO offices in case of any damaged cable or damaged pole immediately or contact PESCO's Crisis Management Cell at Phone 091-9212010, 091-9212028, 091-9212037.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO directed technical staff of the company to take all precautionary measures while working on line especially during the rainy days. He urged the workers to avoid slackness and not to be over confident and must work with proper T&P items.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Company Women All PESCO Rains

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

21 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

36 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

41 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

41 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

41 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.