PESCO urges masses to adopt precautionary measures during rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has asked the people to adopt precautionary measures avoiding electrocution during rains.

In a statement issued here Monday, PESCO appealed the public to be vigilant and careful while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances as well as avoid to tie pets and cattle with electricity poles and towers.

It added that safety measures should be adopted including to properly maintain your electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances or cables with wet hands.

Similarly metal wires should be avoided for drying clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off.

Keep a mat under your foot while pressing the clothes, it added.