PESCO urges precautionary measures during monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has urged upon the customers for adopting precautionary measures including not touching cables and poles to avoid electrocutions and electric shocks during monsoon season.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the company urged that adoption all safety measures including properly earthen electrical appliances and replacement or tapping all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances/cables with wet hands.

The public is also requested to be careful and attentive while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances and not to tie their pets and cattle with the poles and towers.

Similarly, women are also requested to avoid usage of metal wires for drying clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off and keeping mate under feet while pressing the clothes.