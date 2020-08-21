UrduPoint.com
PESCO Warned To Reduce Line Losses, Improve Recoveries

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:41 PM

Secretary Power Division Omar Rasool Friday warned Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) to improve performance and recoveries, reduce line losses and achieve the given targets within a month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Power Division Omar Rasool Friday warned Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) to improve performance and recoveries, reduce line losses and achieve the given targets within a month.

Presiding over a meeting here at WAPDA House, he said the performance of PESCO would be monitored on a monthly basis and immediate action would be taken in case of poor results.

Assuring full support and cooperation of the Power Division against power theft, he said if the company fails to improve line losses and recoveries within a month, the responsible officers would face the music.

He said nobody is above the law and treat all power pilferers indiscriminately, adding that no leniency should be shown to stop power pilferage and task forces should be activated in this regard.

The Secretary advised them to improve and maintain performance to bring the company out of financial losses.

He assured to resolve the issues of field staff and provision of all facilities to them.

Omar Rasool further directed to ensure merit in the company and discourage postings on transfers on the basis of nepotism or any political affiliation or interference.

He also directed the PESCO chief to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Muharram especially on the feeders of Muharram processions and Majalis.

On the occasion, Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Mohammad Jabbar briefed the secretary about the measures of PESCO to deal with line losses, power theft and to improve recoveries.

He assured to implement the directives of the secretary in letter and spirit and achieve the given targets.

PESCO chief said that due to the increase in mercury level and extra load on the system the company faced issue of unscheduled load shedding.

He however said that now the system has been improved with alternate arrangements therefore no more inconvenience would be caused to consumers.

The meeting was attended by PESCO management, General Managers, DG, Chief Engineers, all SEs and XENs.

