Pesco workers stressed to adopt proper precautionary measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), Amir Zafar has stressed upon workers to adopt precautionary measures and said that fatal accidents could be avoided by following safety rules and methods.

He was addressing a safety creating seminar here Friday which was attended by Chief Executive Pesco Engineer.

Muhammad Jabbar Khan, Chief Engineer Operation, Javed Iqbal Khan Director General HR, Zameer Hussain, Director General Admin, Shoaib Khan, Director Safety Ishfaq Ahmad other Pesco officers.

The Chairman said, we have to abide by safety rules to minimize incidents of electrocution and electric shocks. He said that precious lives could be saved by creating awareness and proper implementation of safety guidelines.

He also assured to address shortage of staff and provision of vehicle to workers for better public facilitation.