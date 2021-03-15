UrduPoint.com
Pesco's Anti-power Theft Task Forces Nab 34 Pilferers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:09 PM

Pesco's anti-power theft Task Forces nab 34 pilferers

On the directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the Task Forces of the company have geared up crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :On the directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the Task Forces of the company have geared up crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters across the province.

According to a spokesman of the company, Task Forces of D.I.Khan raided different areas and nabbed 7 persons using direct hooks in the areas of Pesco City sub division D.I.

Khan and registered FIRs against them in the concerned police stations.

The Task Forces also checked areas of Mandara sub division and nabbed 8 more over using direct hooks on the spot. The teams also recovered a amount of Rs. 0.25 million from defaulters.

Similarly 23 new power connections were provided in the areas of Ghoriwala sub division and 19 direct hooks were removed while an arrears amounting to Rs.10000/- was also recovered from defaulters.

