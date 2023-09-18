DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Dera circle of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has sped up a crackdown against power theft and defaulters, recovering over Rs 18 million of its dues over ten days from defaulters in the area.

The operation was conducted by Pesco City division and Pesco Tank on the directives of Superintendent Engineer Pesco Dera Circle Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur from September 7 to 17.

The raids were conducted by teams led by XEN Rural Muhammad Iliyas, XEN city division Fida Muhammad Mehsud, and XEN Pesco Tank Rizwanullah Khan Marwat.

During the operation, XEN Tank Razwanullah Khan-led team recovered Rs6.4 million, XEN city division Fida Muhammad Mehsud recovered Rs0.5 million from different consumers at Draban road and disconnected power supply to flour mills.

The team also removed a number of direct connections during the drive which led to the elimination of tripping on several feeders.

During the current crackdown, cases have been registered against 64 power pilferers so far.

SE Dera circle Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur said that the crackdown against the Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made, he added.

He said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system and eradication of power theft was among the top priorities.

He urged people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply and strengthen the financial position of the power company.