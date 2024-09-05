Open Menu

Pesco's Lineman Dies Of Electrocution

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) employee was electrocuted while repairing a fault here on Thursday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, Saifullah who was a working as Lineman at Pesco complaint office, had climbed a pole to fix a fault at Muslim Bazaar to restore power supply when he accidentally touched a live wire and fell off.

As a result, he died on the spot. Soon after receiving information, the rescue 1122 station-11 medical team rushed to the scene and shifted the body hospital.

APP/slm.

