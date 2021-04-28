(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would hold an online open court (Kuli katcheri) for redressing consumers' complaints in Swabi circle on Thursday.

The company's spokesman said that forum was being at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar where Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan would be present to listen and redress public complaints.

Chief Engineer Operation Javed Iqbal Khan,SE Mardan Circle Muhammad Aslam Khan, SE Swabi Circle Nadeem Afridi and SE Swat circle Khalid Khan and other senior Pesco's officers would also be present on this occasion.

During the E-Katcheri which would continue from 11am to 1pm, consumers of Mardan, Swabi and Swat circles may contact on 091-9212028,9212010,9212029,9212179,9212037 and toll free number;0800-29999.