PESD Rescued 113,911 Emergencies In November

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director-General Dr Rizwan NNaseer has said that PESD rescued 109,566 victims while responding to 113,911 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of November 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director-General Dr Rizwan NNaseer has said that PESD rescued 109,566 victims while responding to 113,911 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of November 2021.

He said that out of 113911 emergencies, the rescue service responded 33,474 were road traffic accidents, 65,723 medical emergencies, 1575 fire incidents, 2675 crime incidents, 46 drowning incidents, 27 building collapses, 19 explosions and 10372 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He was presiding over a monthly review meeting held at PESD Headquarters here on Thursday, which was attended by all heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy.

On the occasion, the head of Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed about monthly emergency statistics.

It was briefed that 420 people died in 33474 road accidents in Punjab during the last month.

Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes 8311 occurred in Lahore in which 51 people died.

Similarly, 2550 accidents in Multan, 2499 in Faisalabad, 1963 in Gujranwala, 1292 in Rawalpindi and 1225 in Bahawalpur were reported.

The majority of fire incidents took place in major districts -320 incidents in Lahore, 128 in Faisalabad, 108 in Rawalpindi, 73 in Multan, 69 in Gujranwala and 56 in RY Khan.

After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 420 deaths of people in 33474 road traffic crashes during in last month.

He requested the motorbike riders to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit up to 50Km/h. They should follow the traffic laws and always drive in the extreme left lane.

Dr Rizwan emphasized that behavioral change was required to promote safety and prevention from emergencies.

