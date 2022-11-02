UrduPoint.com

PESD Rescuers 130,213 Victims In October

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer said the PESD rescued 130,213 victims while responding to 135,321 emergencies across Punjab during the last month.

He was presiding over a monthly meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday which was attended by heads of various wings.

He said that out of 135,321 emergencies, the Rescue-1122 responded 33,610 calls of accidents, 82,758 of medical emergencies, 1,477 fire incidents, 3,217 crime incidents, 77 drowning, 55 building collapses, seven explosions and 14,120 miscellaneous operations were conducted in Punjab On this occasion, the head of Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) briefed the secretary and said that 350 people died in 3,3610 accidents in the province during the last month.

Dr Rizwan requested the motorcyclists to adopt road safety measures and reduce their speedlimit up to 30 Km/h. They should follow traffic laws and always drive in the extreme left lane.

