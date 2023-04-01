PESD rescues 135,960 victims in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer on Saturday said that PESD rescued 135,960 victims while responding to 140,551 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of March 2023.

He said that out of 140,551 emergencies, Rescue service responded 34,771 were road traffic accidents, 85,825 medical emergencies, 1,608 fire incidents, 3,504 crime incidents, 72 drowning incidents, 66 structural collapses, 997 animal rescue and 13,708 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here, which was attended by all heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services academy.

On this occasion, the head of provincial monitoring cell briefed the secretary about monthly emergency statistics. He was briefed that 309 people died in 34,771 accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 7,789 occurred in Lahore in which 33 people died.

Similarly, 2,597 accidents in Faisalabad, 2,389 in Multan, 2,065 in Gujranwala, 1346 in Rawalpindi, and 1245 in Sheikhupura while the remaining 17,340 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts such as 414 incidents in Lahore, 133 in Faisalabad, 100 in Rawalpindi, 90 in Gujranwala, 89 in Multan and 52 in Sheikhupura.

After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 309 deaths of people in 34,771 road traffic crashes during the last month. He directed that the provincial monitoring cell would monitor and ensure smooth functioning of district control rooms one hour before and after Iftar timing which was considered highly vulnerable hours during Ramadan regarding road crashes.

Dr Rizwan appealed to the parents that they should never allow their under-age children to drive a motorbike or a car. He further emphasized that behavioral change was required to promote safety and prevention of emergencies.