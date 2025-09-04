PESD responds to 21 accident in Chiniot

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) has responded to 21 road traffic accidents across the district and rescued 30 injured people during the last 36 hours.

The emergency service provided to 22 men and 8 women, according to the official report.

Out of these 30 injured people, 17 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 13 people were seriously injured and shifted to the relevant hospitals after providing first aid.

